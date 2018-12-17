Heroic SL worker awarded permanent residency in South Korea

Colombo (News1st): A Sri Lankan migrant worker in South Korea has been awarded permanent residency status after saving a 90-year-old woman, from a burning house in North Gyeongsang Province last year.

South Korean media reported that the Daegu Immigration Office will officially grant the status to the Sri Lankan named Katabilla Ketiye Gedara Nimal Siri at the office tomorrow (December 18).

The decision was made on the 13th of December when the ministry held a meeting for the protection and improvement of human rights of foreigners. The committee decided unanimously to grant the status to the 38-year-old Sri Lankan.

In February 2017, Nimal, working at an orchard in the Goromyeon district in Gunwi County in the province, saved the 90-year-old woman from a nearby burning house. He suffered second-degree burns to his neck, wrists and head and a lung injury from inhaling toxic gas while saving the woman. He has been receiving medical treatment for lung injury.